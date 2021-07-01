Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ATE stock opened at C$3.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.02. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$3.05 and a 52 week high of C$7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$190.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

In other Antibe Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 755,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,026,207.18.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.