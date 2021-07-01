Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will report $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.87. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 76.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 578,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,710,000 after purchasing an additional 249,888 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.05. 78,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,638. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

