Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,903.85 ($103.26).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.