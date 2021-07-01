Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.42

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $2.14. Recro Pharma shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 471,678 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

