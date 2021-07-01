Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,674,270 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,744 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $34,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $178,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,960 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 476.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,185 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

