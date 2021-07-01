Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $83,925,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 414,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 225,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RS stock opened at $150.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.53.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

