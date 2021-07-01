Relx (LON:REL) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,046.89 ($26.74).

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 1,919 ($25.07) on Monday. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a one year high of GBX 1,961 ($25.62). The firm has a market cap of £37.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,886.98.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.