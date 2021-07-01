Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

REMYY stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39.

About Rémy Cointreau

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

