Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on REMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

