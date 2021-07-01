Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 926,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $24,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.59.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. On average, analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRA shares. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

