Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $22,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTB. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4,045.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTB opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $60.46.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.