Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $22.56 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Carter’s worth $22,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 469.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,716,000 after purchasing an additional 664,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,891,000 after purchasing an additional 648,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,342,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,798,000 after purchasing an additional 358,572 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at about $27,225,000.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $103.17 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.77. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

