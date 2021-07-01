Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.15 Million Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,441,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 971,135 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.40% of Golden Ocean Group worth $23,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOGL. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

