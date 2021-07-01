Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.77 Million Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 69.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $23,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth $2,158,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 49,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 268,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,152,000 after buying an additional 68,993 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.14 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -550.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

