Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 12,300 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $26,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,567.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

HOV stock opened at $106.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.89. The company has a market capitalization of $657.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.69. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

