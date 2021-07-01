Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RNO. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

Get Renault alerts:

EPA:RNO opened at €34.09 ($40.10) on Thursday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €34.48.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.