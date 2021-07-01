Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,890,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,578 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $159,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,619,000 after purchasing an additional 153,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Republic Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after buying an additional 125,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $208,205,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,706. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.80 and a 12-month high of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

