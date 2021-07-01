Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Bank’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Bank in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

FRBA opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.98. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Bank by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262 shares during the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

