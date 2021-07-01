Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.46. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 130,941 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 270.69%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REFR. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Research Frontiers by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.