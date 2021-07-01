ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.57.

Shares of RMD opened at $246.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.49. ResMed has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $247.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,638 shares of company stock worth $5,322,565. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 5.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

