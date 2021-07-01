Reviewing Centerra Gold (CGAU) and The Competition

Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU) is one of 95 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Centerra Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Centerra Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 1 5 1 0 2.00 Centerra Gold Competitors 730 3277 3486 104 2.39

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.17%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 50.90%. Given Centerra Gold’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold 31.99% 20.49% 16.11% Centerra Gold Competitors 270.76% -296.33% -1.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centerra Gold and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.69 billion $408.54 million 4.92 Centerra Gold Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 4.83

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Centerra Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Centerra Gold peers beat Centerra Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

