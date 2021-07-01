Reviewing Sundance Energy (SNDEQ) & Its Peers

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS: SNDEQ) is one of 266 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sundance Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sundance Energy alerts:

49.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sundance Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundance Energy Competitors 2068 10344 14795 479 2.49

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential downside of 10.48%. Given Sundance Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sundance Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million -$370.46 million -0.02 Sundance Energy Competitors $6.20 billion -$703.96 million -3.46

Sundance Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sundance Energy. Sundance Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00% Sundance Energy Competitors -80.69% -48.06% -1.87%

Summary

Sundance Energy rivals beat Sundance Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.