REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of REX American Resources worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

REX American Resources stock opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $540.18 million, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.12. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,831.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

