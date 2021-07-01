RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Trading 0.1% Higher

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €15.98 ($18.80) and last traded at €15.82 ($18.61). 1,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.80 ($18.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €15.61.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.