Richard Cavanagh Sells 626 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Stock

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Director Richard Cavanagh sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $10,197.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BHK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 159,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,955. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 890,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 54,504 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 34,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 109,935 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

