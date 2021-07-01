Richard Cavanagh Sells 626 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Stock

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Director Richard Cavanagh sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $10,197.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
BHK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 159,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,955. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
Featured Article: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.