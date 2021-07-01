Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,491.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for about $16.98 or 0.00050258 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded up 51.9% against the US dollar. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $71,311.27 and approximately $2,491.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00046057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00141799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00171586 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,838.75 or 1.00140237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

