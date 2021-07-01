RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,461 shares of company stock worth $15,859,871. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,723. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $238.48. The company has a market capitalization of $456.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.38.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

