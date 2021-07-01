RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC cut its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after buying an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after buying an additional 3,012,609 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after buying an additional 2,420,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,419,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,132,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

