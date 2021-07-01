Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Robert Half International worth $25,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHI opened at $88.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.96. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

