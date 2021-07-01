Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 380 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a CHF 330 price target on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price target on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 345.46.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

