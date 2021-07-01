Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $459.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $116.35 and a one year high of $486.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,775 shares of company stock worth $70,855,001 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.58.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.