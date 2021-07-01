ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. ROOBEE has a market cap of $8.24 million and $1.24 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00012381 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00166297 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000504 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

