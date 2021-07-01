Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rosetta Genomics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,272. Rosetta Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07.

Rosetta Genomics Company Profile

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. operates as a genomic diagnostics company worldwide. The company's microRNA technologies based diagnostic tests include RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer; mi-KIDNEY, a kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples; RosettaGX Reveal for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples; and mi-LUNG diagnostic tests.

