Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,264 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

