Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.89% of Rush Enterprises worth $24,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,334 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,160 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,095,000 after purchasing an additional 750,720 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,736,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,929,000 after purchasing an additional 625,927 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

