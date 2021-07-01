Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,892,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Tata Motors by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

TTM opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

