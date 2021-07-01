Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $681,000 in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

Shares of EVTC opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

