Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 75,787 Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Paya as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paya during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Paya stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.05. Paya Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

