Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 21,853 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,853 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of SunCoke Energy worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $7.14 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $592.46 million, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

SXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

