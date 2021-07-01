Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLGX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in CoreLogic during the first quarter valued at $468,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CoreLogic by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the first quarter worth $2,615,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. CoreLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.77.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

