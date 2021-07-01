Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 214.8% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RYKKY stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 70,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,528. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03. Ryohin Keikaku has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

