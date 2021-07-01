S. Muoio & CO. LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,880,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $151,346,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.97. The company had a trading volume of 705,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,605,762. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

