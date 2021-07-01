S. Muoio & CO. LLC Purchases 15,050 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC lifted its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. CoreLogic comprises about 2.6% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in CoreLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,491,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 1,544.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in CoreLogic by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CoreLogic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in CoreLogic by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

CLGX remained flat at $$80.00 on Thursday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 38.78%. CoreLogic’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.