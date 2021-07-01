S. Muoio & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000.

Shares of PTOCU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

