S. Muoio & CO. LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. TEGNA makes up approximately 1.5% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in TEGNA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. 61,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

