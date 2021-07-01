Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Safe-T Group stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Safe-T Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFET. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe-T Group in the first quarter valued at $741,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 25,705.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 732,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe-T Group in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.