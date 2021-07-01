SafeCapital Achieves Market Cap of $73,507.22 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $73,507.22 and $37.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00024152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007345 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 109.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001526 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.