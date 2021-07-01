Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $546.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to announce $546.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the highest is $555.19 million. Saia posted sales of $418.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Saia by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 193,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,534,000.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.26. 2,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,097. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.91. Saia has a 1 year low of $109.02 and a 1 year high of $249.30.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

