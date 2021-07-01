Sakura Bloom Reaches Market Cap of $397,847.49 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded up 352.5% against the US dollar. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $397,847.49 and $66,686.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.48 or 0.00844749 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

