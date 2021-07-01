Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$13.50 target price on the stock.

SSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

SSL stock opened at C$9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a current ratio of 30.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.92. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.85 million. Analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,338.96.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

